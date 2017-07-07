BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's contract sales up in June and H1, wins land auctions
* Says June contract sales totalled 38.1 billion yuan ($5.60 billion), up 41.3 percent y/y
July 7 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB
* Q2 PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INCOME SEK 224 MILLION VERSUS SEK 140 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD SEK 255 MILLION VERSUS SEK 194 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 RENTAL INCOME SEK 432 MILLION VERSUS SEK 330 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMSTERDAM, July 7 Hedge fund Elliott Advisors said on Friday it has filed a second lawsuit seeking a general meeting of Akzo Nobel shareholders to vote on dismissing Chairman Antony Burgmans over his handling of a 26.3 billion-euro ($30 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. group PPG Industries.