April 11 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - Appointed Atul Kavthekar as chief financial officer and treasurer, effective May 1, 2017

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc - Prior to Diplomat, Kavthekar served as CFO of Livingsocial, Inc., an e-commerce retailer