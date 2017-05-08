FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy Q1 revenue $1.079 billion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Diplomat Pharmacy Q1 revenue $1.079 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc:

* Diplomat announces 1st quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion

* Q1 revenue $1.079 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.08 billion

* Diplomat Pharmacy Inc- for full-year 2017, we are maintaining our previous financial guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.