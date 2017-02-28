BRIEF-Diplomat Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.08

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat announces 4th quarter and 2016 year end financial results; provides initial 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.70

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.23

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion

* Q4 revenue $1.145 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.18 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $5.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total prescriptions dispensed of 242,000, an increase of 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: