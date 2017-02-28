FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Diplomat Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.08
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Diplomat Q4 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Diplomat announces 4th quarter and 2016 year end financial results; provides initial 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.70

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.23

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion

* Q4 revenue $1.145 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.18 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $5.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total prescriptions dispensed of 242,000, an increase of 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.