May 3 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
* Trading update for the first quarter of 2017
* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 4.2% higher
than q1 of 2016, with motor own brands increasing 11.2%
* Investment income in line with expectations at £42.0
million and remains on course to achieve a 2.4% yield
* Group continues to target a 2017 combined operating ratio
2 in range of 93% to 95% for ongoing operations, assuming a
normal annual level of claims from major weather events and no
further change to ogden discount rate
* Reiterate our target of a cor 2 in range of 93%-95% for
2017
* Motor own brands in-force policies by 5.9% compared to q1
2016, whilst home own brands in-force policies grew by 2.0%
compared to q1 2016
* Direct line for business also grew in-force policies by
5.3% compared to q1 2016
* Group has increased prices in response to lower discount
rate and anticipated impact on claims inflation
* Average written premiums were up 6.6%
* Challenging home market, where group slowed its growth
* Home claims inflation started to increase in 2016 and
continued to rise above group's long-term expectations in q1
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: