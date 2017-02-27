Feb 27 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc:
* Expects to recognise new discount rate in financial
statements; also within solvency 2 ratio calculation for year
ended 31 dec 2016
* Confirms it expects to achieve its guidance of combined
operating ratio of towards lower end of 93 pct-95 pct range
adjusted for normal weather for fy
* New discount rate to reduce 2016 profit before tax by £215
million -£230 million after reinsurance recoveries
* Estimates impact of moving to new discount rate to reduce
year end solvency II capital coverage ratio before dividends, to
higher end of 140-180 pct
* Announcement has left open possibility of further changes
implications of which have not been included within group's
solvency calculation
* Estimates that impact of moving to new discount rate to
increase combined operating ratio for ongoing business by
approximately 6 ppts
