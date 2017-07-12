July 12 Dirui Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (62.4 million yuan)

* Says large increase in revenue from main businesses as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b15J87

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)