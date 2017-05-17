FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies says FY HEPS down 63.7 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 17, 2017 / 5:24 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies says FY HEPS down 63.7 pct

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited:

* Fy heps and adjusted headline earnings per share are 74.7 and 69.2 cents per share, a decrease of 63.7% and 61.3% respectively

* Fy group turnover increased by 14.7% to r17.3 billion from prior year.

* Fy retail turnover increased by 15.3% from prior year with like-for-like (lfl) turnover increasing by 9.1%.

* Fy operating profit increased by 24.3% to r1.1 billion from prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.