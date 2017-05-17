BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies says FY HEPS down 63.7 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited:

* Fy heps and adjusted headline earnings per share are 74.7 and 69.2 cents per share, a decrease of 63.7% and 61.3% respectively

* Fy group turnover increased by 14.7% to r17.3 billion from prior year.

* Fy retail turnover increased by 15.3% from prior year with like-for-like (lfl) turnover increasing by 9.1%.

* Fy operating profit increased by 24.3% to r1.1 billion from prior year