Bulgaria's first communications satellite launched into orbit
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's first geostationary communications satellite has been launched into space, operator Bulsatcom said in a statement on Saturday.
June 21 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN UMEÅ
* UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 200 MILLION.
* CHANGE OF POSSESSION WILL BE AUGUST 15TH.
* RESULTS WILL BE REPORTED IN Q3 OF 2017.
* TOTAL OF FULL YEAR RENTAL INCOME IS SEK 8 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, June 24 Australia's decision to slap a A$6.2 billion tax on its major banks has created uncertainty among global investors who no longer see the country as a stable investment destination, according to the chief executive of National Australia Bank.