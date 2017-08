April 11 (Reuters) - Disco Corp

* Disco Corp likely generated around 31.5 billion yen ($285 million) in operating profit for year ended in march - Nikkei

* Disco Corp's sales for year ended in March look to have climbed 5 pct to 134.5 billion Yen, about 2 billion yen greater than projected - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: