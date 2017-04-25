FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services reports Q1 earnings per share $1.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services-

* Discover Financial Services reports first quarter net income of $564 million or $1.43 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding pci loans increased 48 basis points from prior year to 2.69% and

* Discover financial services qtrly credit card loans grew $4.1 billion to $59.8 billion

* Discover Financial Services -qtrly total delinquency rate over 30 days past due excluding pci loans increased 33 basis points from prior year to 1.97%

* Discover Financial Services qtrly discover card sales volume increased 6% from prior year

* Discover financial services qtrly total loans grew $5.5 billion from prior year to $75.9 billion

* Discover Financial Services qtrly net interest income $1,892 million versus $1,750 million

* Qtrly provision for loan losses $586 million versus $424 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

