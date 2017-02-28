FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces debt offering
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery Communications announces debt offering

* Discovery Communications Inc says its unit has commenced an underwritten public offering of a new series of senior notes due 2024

* Discovery Communications Inc says DCL also intends to offer additional senior notes pursuant to a reopening of its existing 4.900% senior notes due 2026

* Discovery says intends to use net proceeds to fund tender offer for up to $600 million amount of 5.050% senior notes, 5.625% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

