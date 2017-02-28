FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces pricing of senior notes
February 28, 2017 / 11:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces pricing of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc:

* Discovery Communications announces pricing of senior notes

* Discovery Communications Inc - priced an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of a new series of 3.800% senior notes due 2024

* Discovery Communications Inc - 2026 notes were priced at 105.038% of their principal amount to yield 4.206% to maturity

* Discovery Communications Inc says 2024 notes were priced at 99.811% of their principal amount to yield 3.831% to maturity

* Discovery Communications - priced an offering $200 million aggregate principal amount of additional senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

