5 months ago
BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Discovery Communications LLC
March 14, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Discovery Communications LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc

* Discovery communications announces the pricing terms of its cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of discovery communications, llc

* Discovery communications- pricing terms of tender offer by unit for up to $600 million maximum tender amount of unit 5.050% senior notes due 2020

* Discovery communications-total consideration for each series of notes includes early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of notes validly tendered

* Discovery communications inc - pricing terms of cash tender offer by unit for up to $600 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

