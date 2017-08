April 4 (Reuters) - Distell Group Limited:

* Subsidiary of distell, has completed acquisition of a 26.43 pct shareholding in KWAL from Centum Investment Company Limited

* Following transaction, Distell now has a majority shareholding of 52.43 pct in KWAL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)