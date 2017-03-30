FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure announces debt refinancing
March 30, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Distinct Infrastructure announces debt refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc

* Distinct Infrastructure announces debt refinancing

* Distinct Infrastructure says working with Royal Bank Of Canada, its existing senior lender, to consolidate all of its debt under one facility

* Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc - company will complete refinancing effective may 26, 2017

* Distinct Infrastructure Group- by restructuring its debt, co anticipates reducing its effective interest rate from approximately 10% to just under 4%

* Distinct Infrastructure Group - as part of proce as part of debt refinancing process, to exercise option under crown capital debt facility to repay debt early Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

