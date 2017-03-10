BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
March 10 Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc
* Diversified restaurant holdings reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 3.6 percent to $40.8 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 5.4 percent
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $173 million to $178 million
* Sees 2017 restaurant-level ebitda of $33 million to $36 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $4 million to $6 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between $23.5 million to $26.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.