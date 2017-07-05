BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act
* Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada)
July 5 Diversified Royalty Corp:
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date
* Diversified Royalty- on June 20, Co's unit that owns Sutton trademarks, amended credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022
* Diversified Royalty Corp - effective July 1, Sutton monthly royalty rate increased from $57.375 per agent to $58.5225 per agent
* Diversified Royalty - in addition, amendment provides an improvement of 25 basis points compared to interest rate under sgrs lp's previous credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it was initiating a recall of insulin cartridge holders used in some NovoPen Echo insulin pen devices distributed in the United States because the holders may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including certain cleaning agents.