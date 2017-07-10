BRIEF-Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech shareholder plans to unload up to 2 pct stake in co
July 10Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
July 10 Divi's Laboratories Ltd
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says has filed a detailed responses and given updates to form-483 and warning letter within stipulated time
* Says has taken up appropriate remediation measures to address concerns raised by US-FDA
* Says company awaits further action from US-FDA Source text - (bit.ly/2uHgDoO) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 10 Roche's bid to muscle in on Shire's share of the $11 billion haemophilia drug market took a new, contentious turn this weekend when the British drugmaker won a court injunction against how the Swiss drugmaker talks about its new medicine.