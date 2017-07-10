July 10 Divi's Laboratories Ltd

* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam

* Says has filed a detailed responses and given updates to form-483 and warning letter within stipulated time

* Says has taken up appropriate remediation measures to address concerns raised by US-FDA

* Says company awaits further action from US-FDA Source text - (bit.ly/2uHgDoO) Further company coverage: