BRIEF-Alibaba said in talks to buy ZTE's software arm for cloud unit - Bloomberg
June 28 Dixons Carphone
* FD says "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading patterns for electricals business
* FD says planning cautiously for year ahead, expects "modest growth" in electricals market share
* FD says anticipating shape to Xmas trading this year will be similar to 2016
* FD says will react quickly if sees material change to customer behaviour Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application