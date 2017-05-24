FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dixons Carphone's CEO says trading in May has been "normal"
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dixons Carphone's CEO says trading in May has been "normal"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc

* Dixons Carphone CEO- far as you provide the right propisition to customers, they still seem to be showing up to buy stuff (in UK)

* Dixons Carphone CEO- for trading in May so, far i think we canter along as normal

* Dixons Carphone CEO- if there was a currency change over time that will filter through in the cost prices that we pay

* Dixons Carphone CEO- cost prices changes for the new products have come through, so far they seem to be reasonably well accepted by the customer

* Dixons Carphone CEO- the rate of deflation is quite rapid (in our industry). They dwarf any price inflation Further company coverage:

