May 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc

* Dixons Carphone CEO- far as you provide the right propisition to customers, they still seem to be showing up to buy stuff (in UK)

* Dixons Carphone CEO- for trading in May so, far i think we canter along as normal

* Dixons Carphone CEO- if there was a currency change over time that will filter through in the cost prices that we pay

* Dixons Carphone CEO- cost prices changes for the new products have come through, so far they seem to be reasonably well accepted by the customer

* Dixons Carphone CEO- the rate of deflation is quite rapid (in our industry). They dwarf any price inflation Further company coverage: