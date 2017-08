May 23 (Reuters) - DKSH HOLDING AG:

* DKSH BUSINESS UNIT HEALTHCARE WILL PROVIDE MARKETING, SALES, DISTRIBUTION AND LOGISTICS SERVICES FOR BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM ACROSS PHARMACIES, HOSPITALS AND CLINICS IN MYANMAR

* COLLABORATION IS AN EXTENSION OF A PARTNERSHIP THAT INCLUDES CAMBODIA, SINGAPORE AND THAILAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)