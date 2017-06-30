BRIEF-I Synergy Group appoints Sam Kuan Ying Tung as CFO
* Eng Guo Miao, present CFO and executive director, has resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 DLE Inc :
* Says 15 employees took up offer of the early-retirement program
* Says effective date of retirement is June 30
* Says co will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ToAZHo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 29 Global shipping is still feeling the effects of a cyber attack that hit A.P. Moller-Maersk two days ago, showing the scale of the damage a computer virus can unleash on the technology dependent and inter-connected industry.