April 13 (Reuters) - Dmail Group SpA:

* Reaches agreement for the acquisition of "Corriere di Novara" and "Eco di Biella" by unit DMedia Group

* Unit DMedia Group to buy 60 pct of SGP, the editorial company that controls "Corriere di Novara" and "Eco di Biella" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)