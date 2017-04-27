April 27 DMC Global Inc:

* DMC Global reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 sales fell 4 percent to $39 million

* Sees q2 sales up 5 to 10 percent

* DMC Global Inc- q1 gross margin was 27 pct, up from 25 pct in last year's q4 and 26 pct in 2016 q1

* DMC -sees q2 gross margin is expected in a range of 27% to 29 pct versus 24 pct reported in last year's q2

* DMC - maintaining its prior full-year 2017 financial forecast

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $37.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: