BRIEF-Hopening announces FY gross operating income at 430,000 euros
* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 430,000 Source text: http://bit.ly/2sQClaR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit, controlling shareholder's firm sign MOU to acquire Asia Win Global Holdings from Lizhan Investment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tXB9kx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 430,000 Source text: http://bit.ly/2sQClaR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 3 to merger agreement for going private transaction