March 20 (Reuters) - DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd :

* Says it signed strategic cooperation agreement with Gionee, a leading smartphone maker

* Says the co will serve as advertising agency and provide services including product placement, promotion and copyright content for Gionee

* The partner, Gionee, will pay at least 500 million yuan to the co for each annual period

