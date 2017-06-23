June 23 DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA

* SAYS ENTERED EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING SELLING 14 379 830 SHARES OF ALPHA MOS

* SHARES REPRESENT 42,94% OF ALPHA MOS CAPITAL AND 49,98% OF VOTING RIGHTS

* DISPOSAL DETAILS: SHARE PRICE EUR 0.45 PER SHARE, OR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 6,5 MILLION

* TRADING OF ALPHA MOS SHARES IS SUSPENDEND ON BAISIS OF COMPANY'S DEMAND Source text: bit.ly/2tAl7gi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)