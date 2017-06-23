UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA
* SAYS ENTERED EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING SELLING 14 379 830 SHARES OF ALPHA MOS
* SHARES REPRESENT 42,94% OF ALPHA MOS CAPITAL AND 49,98% OF VOTING RIGHTS
* DISPOSAL DETAILS: SHARE PRICE EUR 0.45 PER SHARE, OR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 6,5 MILLION
* TRADING OF ALPHA MOS SHARES IS SUSPENDEND ON BAISIS OF COMPANY'S DEMAND Source text: bit.ly/2tAl7gi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)