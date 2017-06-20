June 20 DMX Technologies Group Ltd:

* Proposed Disposal Of Pt. Packet Systems Indonesia

* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million

* DMX entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Logicalis Singapore PTE. Ltd and PT. Metrodata Electronics TBK

* Agreement in relation to dispose 60% of entire issued and paid-up capital of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia by the unit of Co