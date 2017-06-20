BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 DMX Technologies Group Ltd:
* Proposed Disposal Of Pt. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
* DMX entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Logicalis Singapore PTE. Ltd and PT. Metrodata Electronics TBK
* Agreement in relation to dispose 60% of entire issued and paid-up capital of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia by the unit of Co
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13