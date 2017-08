March 15 (Reuters) - Dna Oyj:

* Has been chosen by EPV Energia to supply net security services

* Will cooperate on the project with Nixu

* Cooperation is valid until end of 2019

* Contract value of about 1.5 million euros ($1.59 million) Source text: bit.ly/2mrD38U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)