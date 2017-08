May 18 (Reuters) - DNA OYJ:

* REG-DNA TO START REPURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES

* REPURCHASING OF SHARES WILL START ON 1 JUNE 2017 AT EARLIEST, AND END AT LATEST AT CLOSING OF NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2018, AT LATEST ON 30 JUNE 2018.

* MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE REPURCHASED IS 1,000,000, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 0.76 PER CENT OF TOTAL NUMBER OF DNA SHARES AT MOMENT