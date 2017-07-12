BRIEF-BBVA increases stake in Metrovacesa to 29.5 pct
* SAYS TRANSFERS PLOTS OF LAND WORTH 431 MILLION EUROS TO METROVACESA SA, TAKES PART IN NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE
July 12 DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told the company's Q2 earnings presentation on Wednesday:
* In the Norwegian housing market, we will probably see a more flatish picture ahead, recent decline in prices is a normal development
* For loan losses, the picture is looking a little bit brighter ahead than it did 1, 2 quarters ago
* We will continue to reduce our exposure to cyclical industries, such as shipping, going forward Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
TOKYO, July 12 Chinese authorities have detained 35 Japanese nationals in the southeastern province of Fujian for alleged fraud, the Japanese foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in what was probably one of the worst cases of telephone scams targeting the elderly.