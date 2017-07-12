July 12 DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told the company's Q2 earnings presentation on Wednesday:

* In the Norwegian housing market, we will probably see a more flatish picture ahead, recent decline in prices is a normal development

* For loan losses, the picture is looking a little bit brighter ahead than it did 1, 2 quarters ago

* We will continue to reduce our exposure to cyclical industries, such as shipping, going forward Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)