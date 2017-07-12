FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-DNB says may revise outlook for loan losses at November CMD
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
Business
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Venezuela
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-DNB says may revise outlook for loan losses at November CMD

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Dnb

* CFO Kjerstin Braathen: loan losses will continue to fluctuate going forward

* CFO: not happy with cost development in the quarter, will need to work on that

* CEO Rune Bjerke says on loan losses outlook, it is an estimate, not a target, we may come back with more specifics at capital markets day

* CEO says on loan losses outlook, there is no assumption that more will come; the "up to" nok 18 billion outlook stays in place until capital markets day (CMD)

* DNB is due to hold its CMD in Nov. 21 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.