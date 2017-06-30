BRIEF-Bank of Communications to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
June 30 doBank CEO Andrea Mangoni says:
* Dividend payout to be at least 65 percent of net profit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MOSCOW, June 30 Russia's finance ministry expects the country's largest bank, Sberbank, to sharply increase its dividends over the next three years, according to ministry budget forecasts seen by Reuters.