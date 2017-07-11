July 11Doctorglasses Chain Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 20.4 percent to 35.9 percent, or to be 20.2 million yuan to 22.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (16.8 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/idDc7F

