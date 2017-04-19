FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-DOF: Pipelay vessel Skandi Búzios starts 8 year Petrobras contract as scheduled
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-DOF: Pipelay vessel Skandi Búzios starts 8 year Petrobras contract as scheduled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Dof Asa:

* DOF Subsea and Technipfmc: Skandi Búzios, a pipelay support vessel (plsv) owned by DOF subsea (50 pct) and Technipfmc (50 pct), commenced its 8-year charter contract with Petrobras, as scheduled on April 13th

* Mons S. Aase, DOF Subsea's Chief Executive Officer, says: "This milestone project is the result of our long- term focus on the Brazilian market. We are proud of this significant addition to our Brazilian fleet." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.