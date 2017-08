April 28 (Reuters) - Dogan Burda Dergi:

* Q1 revenue of 21.0 million lira ($5.91 million) versus 24.7 million lira year ago

* Q1 net loss of 1.6 million lira versus net loss of 696,773 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.5524 liras)