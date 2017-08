April 26 (Reuters) - Dogi International Fabrics SA (DOGI):

* Says its unit Tripoli Investments SLU has signed an agreement to buy Qualitat Tecnica Textil SLU worth 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million)

* Says 662,029 euros to be paid with shares of DOGI

