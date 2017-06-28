MOVES-HSBC hires new head of business model innovations for UK & Europe
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
June 28 Dolby Laboratories Inc
* Dolby Laboratories and Netflix partner to deliver first global combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience to consumers around world
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Combined Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision streaming experience from Netflix will be available on 2017 LG OLED TVs pending an update soon.
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Over time, Netflix plans to roll out support to additional devices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds more industry context)