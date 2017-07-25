BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.73

July 25 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc:

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $305.7 million versus $277.6 million

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 total revenue will range from $230 million to $250 million

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 gross margin percentages will be between 87 percent and 88 percent on a gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees q4 gross margin percentages will be between 88 percent and 89 percent on a non-gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 diluted earnings per share will be between $0.22 and $0.28 on a gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 diluted earnings per share will be between $0.36 and $0.42 on a non-gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees fiscal year 2017 midpoint of total revenue guidance remains at approximately $1.08 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $296.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $251.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2uvaZI6 Further company coverage: