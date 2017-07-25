FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 minutes ago
BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.73
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions' allies: Trump trying to force resignation
Politics
Sessions' allies: Trump trying to force resignation
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
World
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 22 minutes ago

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.73

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc:

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $305.7 million versus $277.6 million

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 total revenue will range from $230 million to $250 million

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 gross margin percentages will be between 87 percent and 88 percent on a gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees q4 gross margin percentages will be between 88 percent and 89 percent on a non-gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 diluted earnings per share will be between $0.22 and $0.28 on a gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees Q4 diluted earnings per share will be between $0.36 and $0.42 on a non-gaap basis

* Dolby Laboratories Inc sees fiscal year 2017 midpoint of total revenue guidance remains at approximately $1.08 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $296.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $251.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2uvaZI6 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.