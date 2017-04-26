FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q2 earnings per share $0.49
April 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dolby Laboratories reports Q2 earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Dolby Laboratories Inc-

* Dolby Laboratories reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.06 billion to $1.1 billion

* Q2 revenue $267.5 million versus $274.3 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $290 million to $305 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $273.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dolby Laboratories -for q3, estimates diluted earnings per share will be between $0.61 and $0.67 on gaap basis, and between $0.75 and $0.81 on non-gaap basis

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $293.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

