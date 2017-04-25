BRIEF-Dole Food Company files for IPO of up to $100 mln of common stock

April 25 (Reuters) - Dole Food Company Inc:

* Dole Food Company Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing

* Dole Food Company Inc says Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank securities are among underwriters for IPO -sec filing

* Dole Food Company Inc says expects to use the IPO net proceeds to pay down indebtedness and for general corporate purposes

* Dole Food Company Inc says IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee