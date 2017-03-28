BRIEF-Dollar General announces pricing of $600 mln of senior notes

March 28 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* Dollar General Corporation announces pricing of $600.0 million of senior notes

* Dollar General Corp - notes will pay interest at a rate of 3.875% per annum and mature on April 15, 2027.

* Dollar General Corp - will pay interest on notes semi-annually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing October 15, 2017