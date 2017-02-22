FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Dollar General entered unsecured amended and restated credit agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dollar General entered unsecured amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* Dollar General-entered unsecured amended and restated credit agreement; total loans and commitments under new credit facilities equal to $1,425.0 million

* Dollar General-new credit facilities has $175.0 million 5-year unsecured term loan facility, $1,250.0 million 5-year unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Dollar General Corp - revolving facility also includes borrowing capacity available for short-term borrowings referred to as swingline loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.