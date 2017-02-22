BRIEF-Dollar General entered unsecured amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp:

* Dollar General-entered unsecured amended and restated credit agreement; total loans and commitments under new credit facilities equal to $1,425.0 million

* Dollar General-new credit facilities has $175.0 million 5-year unsecured term loan facility, $1,250.0 million 5-year unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Dollar General Corp - revolving facility also includes borrowing capacity available for short-term borrowings referred to as swingline loans