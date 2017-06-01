FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Dollar General on conf call- Expect acquisition of 322 stores to be modestly accretive to 2017 sales, profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dollar General on conf call- Expect acquisition of 322 stores to be modestly accretive to 2017 sales, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General

* Average unit retail price deflation, due to lower commodity cost and promotional activity, along with reduction of snap benefits, continue to weigh on same-store sales performance

* Expect the acquisition of 322 stores to be modestly accretive to net sales and earnings in fiscal 2017

* CFO- " sales environment for retail continues to be choppy"

* CFO- believe our customer will require sustained improvement and economic outlook before she is willing to increase spending on discretionary nonconsumable items

* CFO- "I just believe that (the customer) is in an economic cycle right now where there's a little bit of uncertainty and a little bit of a holdback on these discretionary items"

* CEO- "need to see a little bit more confidence in what the consumer is seeing today from job growth and wage growth, will it be sustainable"

* As we move through Q1, deflationary pressures from a cost input standpoint, we did see some moderation Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.