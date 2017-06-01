BRIEF-Dollar General on conf call- Expect acquisition of 322 stores to be modestly accretive to 2017 sales, profit

June 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General

* Average unit retail price deflation, due to lower commodity cost and promotional activity, along with reduction of snap benefits, continue to weigh on same-store sales performance

* Expect the acquisition of 322 stores to be modestly accretive to net sales and earnings in fiscal 2017

* CFO- " sales environment for retail continues to be choppy"

* CFO- believe our customer will require sustained improvement and economic outlook before she is willing to increase spending on discretionary nonconsumable items

* CFO- "I just believe that (the customer) is in an economic cycle right now where there's a little bit of uncertainty and a little bit of a holdback on these discretionary items"

* CEO- "need to see a little bit more confidence in what the consumer is seeing today from job growth and wage growth, will it be sustainable"

* As we move through Q1, deflationary pressures from a cost input standpoint, we did see some moderation Further company coverage: