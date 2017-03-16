BRIEF-Dollar General Q4 earnings per share $1.49

March 16 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp

* Dollar General reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results; company provides financial guidance for fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $1.49

* Q4 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 6 percent

* Q4 sales $6.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.97 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.25 to $4.50 including items

* Dollar General Corp - net sales increased 13.7 percent to $6.0 billion in 2016 Q4 compared to $5.3 billion in 2015 Q4

* Dollar General Corp - share repurchases for fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately $450 million.

* Dollar General Corp - company plans to open approximately 1,000 new stores and relocate or remodel 900 stores in fiscal 2017

* Dollar General Corp - capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be in range of $650 to $700 million

* Dollar General Corp - board of directors approved an increase of four percent in its quarterly cash dividend

* Dollar General Corp - provides fiscal 2017 diluted EPS outlook of $4.25 to $4.50, including about $70 million in planned investments primarily for store manager pay

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.39, revenue view $21.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollar General Corp - company does not intend to discuss fiscal 2017 guidance or results in context of the long-term growth model

* Dollar General Corp - over longer term, company's goal is to grow diluted EPS at a 10 percent or higher rate on an adjusted basis

* Dollar General Corp - board of directors declares increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share

* Dollar General Corp - 2017 diluted EPS guidance includes anticipated negative impact about $0.34/share, lowering 2017 EPS growth rate by about 8 percent points

* Dollar General Corp - for 52-week fiscal year ending February 2, 2018, sees same-store sales growth to be slightly positive to up two percent