FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Dollar Tree Q1 earnings per share $0.98 excluding items
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dollar Tree Q1 earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc:

* Dollar Tree Inc reports results for the first quarter fiscal 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $5.18 billion to $5.28 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $21.95 billion to $22.25 billion

* Q1 sales $5.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.29 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.80 to $0.88

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.17 to $4.43 including items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $5.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $4.47, revenue view $22.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dollar Tree Inc - sees slightly positive to low single-digit increase in same-store sales for combined enterprise in Q2 of 2017

* Dollar Tree Inc qtrly enterprise same-store sales increased 0.5%

* Dollar Tree Inc - during quarter, company opened 164 stores, expanded or relocated 51 stores, and closed 16 stores

* Dollar Tree Inc - extra week, in Q4, expected to add $400-$430 million to sales and $0.19-$0.22 to diluted EPS, both of which are included in guidance

* Sees slightly positive to low single-digit increase in FY same-store sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.