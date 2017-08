April 28 (Reuters) - DOME ENERGY PUBL AB:

* DOME ENERGY GIVES DRILLING UPDATE ON SUCCESSFUL FLOW TESTING OF HAGER #39 IN ORANGE FIELD

* SAYS FLOW TESTED ITS RECENTLY DRILLED HAGER #39 WELL IN ORANGE FIELD, TEXAS.

* WELL SHOWED AN INITIAL HOURLY RATE OF 17 BARRELS BEFORE IT WAS CHOKED BACK.

* WELL HAS PRODUCED ABOUT 50 BOPD OVER LAST TEN DAYS WITH A 150-200 PSI PRESSURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)