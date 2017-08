March 16 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp:

* Dominion Diamond announces fiscal 2018 guidance: strong sales and adjusted EBITDA driven by high value Ekati production and solid performance at Diavik

* Sees FY 2018 sales $875 million to $975 million

* Production guidance released earlier this year is reaffirmed for Ekati diamond mine and Diavik diamond mine. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: